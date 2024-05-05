Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1796
Fern
I always love the way this fern unfolds itself. No theme week
@jacqbb
5th May 2024
5th May 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1847
photos
95
followers
24
following
492% complete
View this month »
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
1st May 2024 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tdrjbb
katy
ace
@jacqbb
beautiful detail of the unfurling and lovely with all this dappled light
May 5th, 2024
*lynn
ace
happy fern!
May 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close