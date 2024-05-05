Previous
Fern by thedarkroom
Photo 1796

Fern

I always love the way this fern unfolds itself. No theme week @jacqbb
5th May 2024 5th May 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
@jacqbb beautiful detail of the unfurling and lovely with all this dappled light
May 5th, 2024  
*lynn ace
happy fern!
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise