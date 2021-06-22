Previous
Carabiner Reveal by thedarkroom
Carabiner Reveal

My camera strap screws into the tripod connection. I have a safety cord linking the camera body to the beena wrapped around the strap. He doesn't and his became disconnected and the camera fell to the ground.
22nd June 2021

thedarkroom

thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
Fabulous photo to show us the reality of your close-up shot last week!
June 22nd, 2021  
