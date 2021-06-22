Sign up
Photo 773
Carabiner Reveal
My camera strap screws into the tripod connection. I have a safety cord linking the camera body to the beena wrapped around the strap. He doesn't and his became disconnected and the camera fell to the ground.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
795
photos
103
followers
28
following
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
773
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
22nd June 2021 12:19pm
Privacy
Public
darkroom-guess
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Fabulous photo to show us the reality of your close-up shot last week!
June 22nd, 2021
