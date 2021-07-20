Previous
Feeling Waspish Today by thedarkroom
Feeling Waspish Today

Continuing with my 'Bugs in my Garden' series which started with a
flying ant and then a fly so today here's a pesky wasp.

Entomologist Photographer - Jackie
No theme this week!
20th July 2021

thedarkroom

