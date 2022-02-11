Sign up
Photo 1006
Wabi Sabi graffiti.
Theme:- Wabi Sabi.
Banana with drawings.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
darkroom-wabisabi
katy
ace
@la_photographic
this turned out really well Laura. Fun drawings
February 13th, 2022
