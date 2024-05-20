Sign up
Photo 1811
graffiti?
My late husband left lovehearts with our initials in every bit of concrete we used in the project we did in the few years he got to live here. that's my graffiti entry
@koalagardens
20th May 2024
20th May 24
0
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1863
photos
95
followers
16
following
496% complete
View this month »
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd May 2024 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-graffiti
