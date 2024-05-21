Previous
Erased Graffiti

Some of the long established street art in the city. It looks like someone did a graffiti rabbit that's been erased
21st May 2024 21st May 24

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
I wonder why they erased the rabbit. It kind of looks like it would have fit in nicely.
May 24th, 2024  
