Photo 1812
Erased Graffiti
Some of the long established street art in the city. It looks like someone did a graffiti rabbit that's been erased
21st May 2024
21st May 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1865
photos
95
followers
16
following
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
24th May 2024 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr24
,
darkroom-graffiti
Shutterbug
ace
I wonder why they erased the rabbit. It kind of looks like it would have fit in nicely.
May 24th, 2024
