Photo 1016
Ready to Throw in the Towel Now!
I've done this before, and it worked, quite well. Seems another example of me having beginner's luck and being cocky on a subsequent go.
This was the best of many, the background is my gardening gloves- pretty aren't they!
Despairing Photogger- Jackie
Theme- oil on water
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd February 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr22
,
darkroom-oilwater
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. I knew that you would have another go with a great result.
February 22nd, 2022
