Previous
Next
Ready to Throw in the Towel Now! by thedarkroom
Photo 1016

Ready to Throw in the Towel Now!

I've done this before, and it worked, quite well. Seems another example of me having beginner's luck and being cocky on a subsequent go.

This was the best of many, the background is my gardening gloves- pretty aren't they!

Despairing Photogger- Jackie
Theme- oil on water
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. I knew that you would have another go with a great result.
February 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise