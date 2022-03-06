Previous
Old canal in Amersfoort by thedarkroom
Old canal in Amersfoort

In the city of Amersfoort there are many canals, houses and gates and pieces of the medieval city walls.
Yesterday we walked through the city’s less known streets.
thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
