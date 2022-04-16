Sign up
Photo 1065
Family Portrait
Just looking around home for something to shoot. A little auto-tone and color on PS, other than that sooc.
No theme week here at The Darkroom; Saturday shooter: Madeline granagringa@granagringa
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1096
photos
105
followers
28
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th April 2022 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
group
,
mannequin
,
figures
,
rule-of-odds
Shutterbug
ace
I like the way they seem to fit together.
April 18th, 2022
