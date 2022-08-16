Sign up
Photo 1182
Getting Ready for Ch*****as....
My good friend introduced me to the craft of copper foiling and I've had a go this afternoon all on my own with some of the seaglass I found recently!
Another good friend holds an annual coffee morning to raise money for the Myeloma Society and I've offered to make tree decorations for her to sell.
What would you be prepared to pay??
Crafty photographer - Jackie
No theme this week
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Tags
apologies for using the c-word in august!
Jacqueline
ace
Good for you!
August 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
There is no stopping you now.
August 18th, 2022
