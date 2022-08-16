Previous
Getting Ready for Ch*****as.... by thedarkroom
Photo 1182

Getting Ready for Ch*****as....

My good friend introduced me to the craft of copper foiling and I've had a go this afternoon all on my own with some of the seaglass I found recently!

Another good friend holds an annual coffee morning to raise money for the Myeloma Society and I've offered to make tree decorations for her to sell.

What would you be prepared to pay??

Crafty photographer - Jackie
thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Good for you!
August 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
There is no stopping you now.
August 18th, 2022  
