Insulin Pump by thedarkroom
Photo 1208

Insulin Pump

The theme is things not invented when one was a teenager...here's my husband's insulin pump...andother of the wonderful electronic devices that have made life so much easier and healthier.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
