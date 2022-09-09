Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1208
Insulin Pump
The theme is things not invented when one was a teenager...here's my husband's insulin pump...andother of the wonderful electronic devices that have made life so much easier and healthier.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1244
photos
100
followers
26
following
331% complete
View this month »
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
12th September 2022 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
electronics
,
darkroom-oldtime
,
insulin-pump
,
medical-device
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close