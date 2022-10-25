Previous
Bossy Sibling by thedarkroom
Photo 1250

Bossy Sibling

One squirrel was out and about collecting nuts and fruits, when this one rushed out of the hedge, bowled the first one over and took over the nut foraging.

Autumnal Photographer - Jackie
No theme this week

25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous closeup.
October 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Too cute for words, what a great close up!
October 25th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Fabulous details
October 25th, 2022  
