Photo 1267
Stickman
Stickman is ready for Christmas
Selective Photographer - Jackie
No theme this week
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1305
photos
97
followers
26
following
10
2
1
Darkroom
DMC-TZ80
10th November 2022 12:07pm
jrdr22
Anne
ace
Aww, Stickman is my grandson's favourite book and film at the mo! Love the selective colour
November 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great use of SC.
November 10th, 2022
