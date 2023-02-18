Previous
Evening Light on a Gray Day by thedarkroom
Photo 1368

Evening Light on a Gray Day

Here in Oregon we have many gray days; ironically, the sun seems to peek out late in the afternoon/early evening just as a fleeting reminder of what "light" is...
May even your gray days have a rays of sunshine! Madeline @granagringa
thedarkroom

