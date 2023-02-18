Sign up
Photo 1368
Evening Light on a Gray Day
Here in Oregon we have many gray days; ironically, the sun seems to peek out late in the afternoon/early evening just as a fleeting reminder of what "light" is...
May even your gray days have a rays of sunshine! Madeline
@granagringa
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1411
photos
100
followers
26
following
375% complete
View this month »
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
19th February 2023 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
evening
