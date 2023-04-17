Sign up
Photo 1424
reflecting
Join us in some reflection this week!
I had this whole thing in my mind, and couldn't make it happen. I ended up with an interesting image, the rainbow lines are from the iphone flash which surprised me.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1466
photos
100
followers
26
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone XR
Privacy
Public
Tags
darkroom-reflection
Diana
ace
Fabulous reflection and colours.
April 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
April 18th, 2023
