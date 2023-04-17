Previous
reflecting by thedarkroom
Photo 1424

reflecting

Join us in some reflection this week!
I had this whole thing in my mind, and couldn't make it happen. I ended up with an interesting image, the rainbow lines are from the iphone flash which surprised me.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Diana ace
Fabulous reflection and colours.
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
April 18th, 2023  
