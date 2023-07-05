Sign up
Previous
Photo 1499
Another Monk
I was trying to line up to get a photo of the shadows on the pavement when I noticed a more interesting site at the end of the path. Jackie had a similar sighting this week. No theme this week Debbie
@shutterbugs49
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1542
photos
101
followers
26
following
katy
ace
@shutterbug49
I truly thought this one was from Jackie as well! Remarkable job of catching all the light and shadows with the monk to draw our attention through the photo
July 5th, 2023
