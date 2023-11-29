Previous
Climbing in Yosemite

Actually this is a rock in our backyard garden with a mini me from a 1988 photo when I really was rock climbing in Yosemite. The theme this week is life in miniature. Debbie @shutterbug49
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

thedarkroom

