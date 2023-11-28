Previous
Coffee Break in the Sewing Room by thedarkroom
Photo 1637

Coffee Break in the Sewing Room

Reel background from Pexels, one with little people is real.

Theme life in miniature
Cheating photographer -Jackie
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

