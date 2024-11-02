Previous
The Camellias are Budding by thedarkroom
Photo 1973

The Camellias are Budding

We are here in North Carolina exactly a year now and I am so not used to seeing budding flowers this time of year...can't wait til next week to see the blooms! No theme week; Saturday poster - Madeline aka @granagringa
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

thedarkroom

katy ace
Such a beautiful close-up, and how fortunate to have them blooming already.
November 4th, 2024  
