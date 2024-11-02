Sign up
Photo 1973
The Camellias are Budding
We are here in North Carolina exactly a year now and I am so not used to seeing budding flowers this time of year...can't wait til next week to see the blooms! No theme week; Saturday poster - Madeline aka
@granagringa
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
2029
photos
94
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
28th October 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
pink
,
sooc
,
camellia
,
flower-bud
katy
ace
Such a beautiful close-up, and how fortunate to have them blooming already.
November 4th, 2024
