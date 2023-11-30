Previous
Tiny frost crystals by thedarkroom
Photo 1639

Tiny frost crystals

This is not what I had intended to do for the "Life in miniature" theme this week - but when I saw these tiny frost spikes on my car I could not resist! Posted by @365anne
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful image. I love the layers.
November 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise