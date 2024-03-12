Previous
Matt Black Barn Art by thedarkroom
Photo 1743

Matt Black Barn Art

I visited the Matt Black Barn today and met Laura and Andrew the artists that own and work in the building. I've uploaded their portraits and biographies in my own album, and here is a selection of both their works.

Laura's is the girl on the tree trunk, the octopus child, the cowering child and the backwards facing horse rider. Andrew made the organic shapes moulding them in margarine, the espalliered girl and a huge work made from chain links in beautiful colours and portraits.
https://www.mattblackbarn.co.uk/artists

Arty photographer - Jackie
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise