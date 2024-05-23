Sign up
Previous
Photo 1813
Poor effort!
It seems that we have virtually no graffiti around where I live! I have not ventured far from home this week. This is all I could find - and I am not sure that this actually qualifies as graffiti as it has a purpose!!
@365anne
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills.
1864
photos
95
followers
16
following
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
23rd May 2024 8:15am
Tags
darkroom-graffiti
Annie D
ace
I think it qualifies -
Graffiti is art that is written, painted or drawn on a wall or other surface, usually without permission and within public view.
May 24th, 2024
Graffiti is art that is written, painted or drawn on a wall or other surface, usually without permission and within public view.