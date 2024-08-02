Previous
IMG_20240803_184101 by thedarkroom
Photo 1884

IMG_20240803_184101

Theme:- Favourite story.

Although I have lots of favourites I feel the tortoise and the hare is appropriate for now (with the Olympics being on).

Photographer:- la_photographic.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

