Faerie Tale by thedarkroom
Faerie Tale

As a child I read tales where fairies were so sweet, more like pixies.
This was my first adult trip into the world of the fae folk and oh my, I was hooked! I enjoyed composing this image for our fairytale theme this week - join us! @koalagardens
thedarkroom

