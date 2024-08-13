Clytie was a water-nymph in love with Apollo who didn't notice her. She pined, sitting all day long upon the ground, with her unbound golden hair streaming over her shoulders. She sat for nine days neither eating nor drinking, her tears and the chilly dew her only food. She gazed on the sun when he rose, as he passed through his daily course to his setting; she saw no other object, her face turned constantly on him. Finally her limbs rooted in the ground, her face becaming a sunflower, which still today turns on its stem so as always to face the sun.
A mischievous sunflower growing amongst the cosmos and wildflowers, could be Clytie??