Keep the Aspidistra Flying (or Alive)! by thedarkroom
Photo 1908

Keep the Aspidistra Flying (or Alive)!

I was given this about 40 years ago. It came from a friend's plant, that had been gifted to her from her Granny's plant, so it's not called the Iron Plant for nuffink!

Greenfingered photogger - Jackie (ignore dead leaves!)
Theme - favourite tree or plant
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

thedarkroom

Photo Details

katy ace
Well done on prolonging its longevity!
August 27th, 2024  
