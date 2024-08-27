Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1908
Keep the Aspidistra Flying (or Alive)!
I was given this about 40 years ago. It came from a friend's plant, that had been gifted to her from her Granny's plant, so it's not called the Iron Plant for nuffink!
Greenfingered photogger - Jackie (ignore dead leaves!)
Theme - favourite tree or plant
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1961
photos
95
followers
16
following
522% complete
View this month »
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
27th August 2024 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
darkroom-
,
jrdr24
katy
ace
Well done on prolonging its longevity!
August 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close