How does one pick a favorite flower or tree? For me it changes all the time with the season or the time of day. Right now, I am enjoying the celosia in our side yard. I recently learned it is in the amaranth family. Sometimes it grows an especially interesting top flower which is why it is sometimes called cock’s comb. I love its vibrant red, the spots of red on the leaves, the little blossoms all along the stems and the fact that it blooms in the hottest part of our summer when everything else is resting. Debbie @shutterbug49