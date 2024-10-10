Previous
The low down by thedarkroom
Photo 1948

The low down

This weeks theme is low POV. I had to get low to capture these lovely, tiny cyclamen today! They are so delicate and come up every autumn in our garden. @365anne
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
katy ace
this is so pretty Anne I can only imagine you getting down so low to get it! I would have struggled to get up again!
October 10th, 2024  
