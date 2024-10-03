Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1940
Flooding
The foreground is a ditch that all summer has been dry and has now overflowed onto the field, in the background you can see the newly-ploughed earth. Autumn is here. No theme this week
@365anne
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
1994
photos
94
followers
16
following
531% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd October 2024 8:11am
