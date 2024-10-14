Sign up
Previous
Photo 1950
red frangipani budding
it's going to be a lovely display by the end of spring. no theme this week
@koalagardens
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2005
photos
94
followers
16
following
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th October 2024 8:35am
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
frangipani
Liz Gooster
ace
oh wow, incredible colours
October 14th, 2024
katy
ace
Oh, Katrina! I certainly hope you post a picture of this in full color and tag me when you do. This looks gorgeous already.
October 14th, 2024
