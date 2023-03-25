Sign up
Photo 891
Purple -Red Cabbage-
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
4
1
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
@theredcamera
Optimism is the word for 2023, I shall keep striving.
1039
photos
94
followers
87
following
244% complete
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
25th March 2023 9:57am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rainbow2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
natures amazing patterns
March 25th, 2023
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
March 25th, 2023
John
ace
Wow! That’s an amazing and beautiful piece of vegetable abstract art. Big fav!
March 25th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Some use that as drawing reference. :)
March 25th, 2023
