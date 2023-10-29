Sign up
Photo 2536
REALLY close!!!
This deer has located our trail camera and is obviously curious. I think they are able to "sense" something of the electronics or the sound. She has become very curious and very consistent!
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2538
photos
91
followers
74
following
695% complete
View this month »
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
MIC32i
Taken
29th October 2023 5:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyes
,
ears
,
camera
,
close
,
deer
,
fall
,
trail
,
south
