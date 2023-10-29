Previous
REALLY close!!! by thewatersphotos
Photo 2536

REALLY close!!!

This deer has located our trail camera and is obviously curious. I think they are able to "sense" something of the electronics or the sound. She has become very curious and very consistent!
