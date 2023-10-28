Previous
Next
The ball is captured... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2534

The ball is captured...

Got to watch our oldest grandson play soccer today. He got a chance to play Goalie for a while and was able to "capture" the ball from scoring!
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
694% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise