Photo 2874
Leisure day...
This couple was enjoying the music from the concert in the courthouse square. She brought something to occupy her hands!
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
couple
bench
fall
courthouse
square
south
senior
