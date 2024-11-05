Sign up
Previous
Photo 2873
Civic duty accomplished...
We voted today! The line was long, but people were friendly and eager to vote!
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2873
photos
86
followers
58
following
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
Tags
white
,
red
,
usa
,
blue
,
duty
,
fall
,
vote
,
south
bkb in the city
ace
Well done
November 6th, 2024
