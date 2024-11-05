Previous
Civic duty accomplished... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2873

Civic duty accomplished...

We voted today! The line was long, but people were friendly and eager to vote!
5th November 2024

bkb in the city ace
Well done
November 6th, 2024  
