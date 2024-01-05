Previous
Next
Leaf colors... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2604

Leaf colors...

This is a remnant of a Bradford Pear that I cut down this past summer. I forgot to treat the stump and it has begun to grow again.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is fabulous!
January 8th, 2024  
*lynn ace
beautifully captured
January 8th, 2024  
amyK ace
I like this composition; very artistically presented
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise