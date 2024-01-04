Previous
Next
Fallen tree... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2603

Fallen tree...

I just noticed this fallen tree while walking in the woods. It is a Pine tree, likely effected by Pine Beetles.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
We live in a town built in a forest so fallen trees are a scary regular occurrence around us
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise