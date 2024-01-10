Sign up
Photo 2609
Buddy...
He doesn't often stay still long enough for a photo, but today was the day!
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2609
photos
92
followers
78
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th January 2024 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cat
,
gray
,
porch
,
male
,
steps
,
buddy
,
south
