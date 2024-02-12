Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2642
Flooding here...
We got 5+ inches of rain last night into this morning here in Alabama! We have very sandy soil so water generally drains quickly. But not today. This is one of the low points of the hay field along the fence row. This was at least 8 inches deep!
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2642
photos
92
followers
78
following
723% complete
View this month »
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th February 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
winter
,
flood
,
south
,
deep
,
for2024
Kathy
ace
Goodness, that's a lot of water.
February 12th, 2024
GaryW
Yes it it, Kathy! We have been here for more than 40 years and this is the most flooding we have ever seen!
February 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Hope you stay safe.
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close