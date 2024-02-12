Previous
Flooding here... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2642

Flooding here...

We got 5+ inches of rain last night into this morning here in Alabama! We have very sandy soil so water generally drains quickly. But not today. This is one of the low points of the hay field along the fence row. This was at least 8 inches deep!
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Goodness, that's a lot of water.
February 12th, 2024  
GaryW
Yes it it, Kathy! We have been here for more than 40 years and this is the most flooding we have ever seen!
February 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Hope you stay safe.
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise