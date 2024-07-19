Sign up
Photo 2763
It rained!!!
We finally got a bit of rain (with more expected tomorrow). I did happen to catch a visitor on this Mexican Sunflower.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2763
photos
88
followers
55
following
1
365
NIKON D7100
19th July 2024 4:07pm
Tags
orange
,
droplets
,
ant
,
summer
,
sunflower
,
mexican
,
south
,
raindrops
