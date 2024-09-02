Previous
Butterfly close up... by thewatersphotos
Butterfly close up...

Caught this butterfly on our new Butterfly Weed. Since it has started blooming the butterflies are covering it up.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
September 3rd, 2024  
