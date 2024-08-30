Previous
Mimosa leaves and seedpod... by thewatersphotos
Mimosa leaves and seedpod...

The Mimosa can be a lovely tree with low branches great for kids to climb on. But, it can be very invasive and the flowers, which are beautifully pink and frilly, can produce many small trees quickly.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

GaryW

