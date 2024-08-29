Previous
New visitor... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2805

New visitor...

Not the best quality because it is from a new trail camera, but I loved how she seemed to look into the frame to see the camera.
We do enjoy watching wildlife around our place.
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Photo Details

Kathy ace
I remember from looking at the photos from my husband‘s trail cam how the animals do seem to look right into the lens.
August 31st, 2024  
