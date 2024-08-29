Sign up
Photo 2805
New visitor...
Not the best quality because it is from a new trail camera, but I loved how she seemed to look into the frame to see the camera.
We do enjoy watching wildlife around our place.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2806
photos
88
followers
59
following
768% complete
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
HT-10
Taken
29th August 2024 6:03pm
Tags
camera
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
trail
,
summer
,
south
,
doe
Kathy
ace
I remember from looking at the photos from my husband‘s trail cam how the animals do seem to look right into the lens.
August 31st, 2024
