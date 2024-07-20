Previous
Fading... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2765

Fading...

The Bergamot is beginning to fade. Note the yellowing leaves in the background. The flowers have dropped off and the bees have stopped coming. Now just waiting to see if seeds will develop so I can propagate it for next season.
GaryW

howozzie
Beautiful. It may be fading but seems to be speaking as it does.
July 20th, 2024  
