Photo 2676
Sycamore leaves...
These are lovely in the spring as they are growing, but the become a severe pain when you they blow around everywhere and you have to rake them in the fall.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
tree
,
green
,
leaves
,
spring
,
south
,
sycamore
