Photo 2680
Safe at First...
I've had the opportunity to work with a friend from church who has a photography business taking photos of youth league sports in a nearby city. It has been a challenge to learn, but he is a good and patient teacher, so it has really been fun!
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
league
,
baseball
,
spring
,
city
,
south
,
youth
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much!
April 16th, 2024
