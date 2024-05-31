Sign up
Photo 2715
Color on the petals...
I am always amazed to see the variety in the petals of the Blackeyed Susans.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
0
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
south
,
susan
,
blackeyed
