Another new plant...

It's called Joe Pye Weed. It has become a large, beautiful plant from tiny seeds, that were very slow to grow. As you can see it is about to bloom and we are interested to see what color blooms appear.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
KV ace
The butterflies love this plant… it gets pretty big too I think.
June 23rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice close up. I'm looking to seeing it fully bloomed
June 23rd, 2024  
