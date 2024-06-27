Previous
Circus performer... by thewatersphotos
Circus performer...

Our son and his family came for a visit (he came to get farm equipment from his uncle). This is our oldest granddaughter who loves to arrange and choreograph a circus when she comes to or house.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

