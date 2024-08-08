Sign up
Previous
Photo 2784
Right place, right time...
I was out to take a picture of the Zinnia when this butterfly flies by and lands on the flower. It turned this way, then that way, as if to show me every side. I chose this one! 😊
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
south
,
zinnia
Pat Knowles
ace
Quite an extraordinary new butterfly!! Look like it anyway with those petals behind! Beautiful.
August 9th, 2024
